Steve Simpson

Smorgasboard barcode

Steve Simpson
Steve Simpson
  • Save
Smorgasboard barcode barcode illustrated sushi designed doctored mat
Download color palette

When ever possible I like to include an illustrated barcode. This is for the foodie board game, Smorgasboard. Sushi anyone? :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Steve Simpson
Steve Simpson

More by Steve Simpson

View profile
    • Like