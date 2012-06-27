Joshua Taylor
Evernote Food for China

Evernote Food for China evernote food logo china international chinese vertical 食记 印象笔记
This is part of a rebrand of Evernote Food for its launch in China. We are playing off an ancient chinese woodblock that was used in this vertical orientation as a signature - or identity.
The app icon was done by the ever talented Carlos Rocafort.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
