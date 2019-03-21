Minkyung

Calendar illustration_May

Minkyung
Minkyung
  • Save
Calendar illustration_May couple spring vector 2d flat color woman character illustration
Download color palette

Illustration for Beutler INK, 2019 Calendar Project 🗓🍃

The rest of the illustrations on the calendar can be found in
Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Mar 21, 2019
Minkyung
Minkyung

More by Minkyung

View profile
    • Like