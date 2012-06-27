Eternity Boarding

This is a bit of an oldy, so old in fact that it was before I knew my way comfortably around illustrator, so this was done in flash and then imported into illustrator and tweaked. It's a local skate crew in Brisbane that I ride with, top people. See it bigger http://24.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_lqc2ncbkZc1qdr4kvo1_1280.jpg