Tweet Home Private Alpha

I'm a bit unsure of the compose glyph, I'd like to hear your thoughts on it.

I'm letting testers in now. If you previously tweeted me or commented on Dribbble asking to test, you don't need to do anything else and you'll be allowed to test very soon. :)

Just to be clear: This it a Twitter web-client, and requires a webkit-based browser to run. It's still buggy and missing features. You can see a list to help you test once logged in (under "Testing" in the sidebar).