Ryan Collins

Tweet Home Private Alpha

Ryan Collins
Ryan Collins
  • Save
Tweet Home Private Alpha tweet home css3 interface
Download color palette

I'm a bit unsure of the compose glyph, I'd like to hear your thoughts on it.

I'm letting testers in now. If you previously tweeted me or commented on Dribbble asking to test, you don't need to do anything else and you'll be allowed to test very soon. :)

Just to be clear: This it a Twitter web-client, and requires a webkit-based browser to run. It's still buggy and missing features. You can see a list to help you test once logged in (under "Testing" in the sidebar).

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Ryan Collins
Ryan Collins

More by Ryan Collins

View profile
    • Like