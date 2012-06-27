Collaboration station

Morgan Carmont

I have been collabing with @balderoine lately with his new iPhone theme. Just a few simple mods and stuff. Rippers will be shot on sight, and thrown into a garbage compactor.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
