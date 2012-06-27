Ricky Synnot

Date selector UI

dates calendar date month event
This is a new way of visualising date selection on iOS. A custom UI feature we developed, it provides a permanent 'home' button in the current day, while allowing the user to freely swipe the calendar row underneath left or right, back and forward to any other day. Great for users searching for events on particular dates.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
