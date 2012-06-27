Grant Hutchinson

Wget’ing

wget cli terminal mobileme nerd newton salvage archive
Just doing my part to salvage bits and pieces of content related to the Newton. Why? Because in their infinite wisdom, Apple is shuttering .Mac and MobileMe hosted websites come the end of June.

Any content that we manage to save will be mirrored as part of the United Network of Newton Archives.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
