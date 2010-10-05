Jason Harrop 

Old Character Concept

Jason Harrop 
Jason Harrop 
  • Save
Old Character Concept illustration artwork digital-painting
Download color palette

This was an old character concept I did awhile back when I was doing lots of illustrations.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
Jason Harrop 
Jason Harrop 

More by Jason Harrop 

View profile
    • Like