Vintage Drink Logos 3

Vintage Drink Logos 3
The client thought the former logo looked too much like Schlafly beer and wanted something based more on a vintage bottle top logo they saw. This is what I sent them and they loved it! We'll get them produced tomorrow!

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
