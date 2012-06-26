Event content type language

Ricky Synnot

Ricky Synnot

In the search for clear and loud visual language to describe event units, this layout of the Editors Picks section on Everguide is in draft stage.

Separating the event content type from the news, reviews and galleries, the branded date icon and 'super-tag' quickly show the user that it's an event we're talking about, an artist on a day, rather than a story content type.

Thoughts?

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
