Tanya Maifat

New Building =)

Tanya Maifat
Tanya Maifat
  • Save
New Building =) game green building
Download color palette

My freshly done game building. And yeah, I got a bonus for you guys. Couple of steps brought together in some sort of video (more slideshow than a video in fact). Here we go: http://bit.ly/ac1c7R

View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
Tanya Maifat
Tanya Maifat

More by Tanya Maifat

View profile
    • Like