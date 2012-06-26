Paige Hogan

Empire

Paige Hogan
Paige Hogan
  • Save
Empire nyc newyorkcity newyork empire mind typography state circles triangles
Download color palette

Working on some images for my blog.
Recently relocated to NYC around the flat iron building.
Having to focus my mind on finding a career.
Work in progress

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Paige Hogan
Paige Hogan

More by Paige Hogan

View profile
    • Like