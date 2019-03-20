Кирилл Никитин

Logotype: Maximum (2/2)

branding
Logo for the company "Maximum" which is engaged in the supply of packaging materials. The initial letter, which is formed of a rolled tape, paper, plastic or other packaging material are used as a mark.

Posted on Mar 20, 2019
