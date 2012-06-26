Andrew Colclough

UI Pane and Sub-Pane

Andrew Colclough
Andrew Colclough
  • Save
UI Pane and Sub-Pane ui application concept glass
Download color palette

A variation where the UI overlay pieces are lighter, though the theme is still on the darker side.

8e467ffc23b5a86b27fc8f50339c83bf
Rebound of
Early Dark UI Concept
By Andrew Colclough
View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Andrew Colclough
Andrew Colclough
h00j_nerd dangerously misusing ink and watercolor tools...

More by Andrew Colclough

View profile
    • Like