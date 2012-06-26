Andrew Colclough

Early Dark UI Concept

theme ui progress panes
Initially I wanted to go in the dark color direction, but I think in the end it would be too overbearing for the purpose of this application.

PS: The official font requirement is Arial...so yeah: Design challenge -- Accepted.

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
