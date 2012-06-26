Back to Top Browser UI

Jeff Vlahos

I have been getting used to hitting the status bar on my iPhone to jump back to top... but I have moments of disappointment when I go looking for one in my browser. Question: Could it be in the default browser UI? Or should it be up to the website being viewed to design their own back-to-top button? Maybe something in between?

My idea is that these buttons (two versions shown) could slide down above the up-arrow in the browser UI when a scroll point has been reached. Thoughts and/or rebounds?

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
