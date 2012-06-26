Matt Whiteley

App shot + Real pixel overview sheet

App shot + Real pixel overview sheet
So lately i've been designing sheets as an exercise of presenting my work better.

You can see the full sheet here - http://d.pr/i/ZurK

Also, you can view a similar sheet for my tailor app here - http://d.pr/i/Zw6R

Jun 26, 2012
