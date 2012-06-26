George Coghill

Cartoon Vampire iPhone Game Art Splash Screen Preview

art cartoon character cartoon character drawing cartooning illustration vector illustrator vampire iphone app game video game monster design
Sneak peek of the in-progress splash screen illustration and design for the vampire-themed iPhone app/game I'm currently working on.

