Ionuț Gîrbea

Thank You

Ionuț Gîrbea
Ionuț Gîrbea
  • Save
Thank You dribbble debut invite thank you first shot
Download color palette

My first dribbble shot. Thank you @Corey Haggard for invitation. I'm very excited to be part of the team. Looking forward to my new lifestyle. Dribbble lifestyle.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Ionuț Gîrbea
Ionuț Gîrbea

More by Ionuț Gîrbea

View profile
    • Like