Mavis Staples // Austin City Limits Poster

We recently had the honor of creating a concert poster for the storied blues and gospel singer Mavis Staples of the famed Staple Singers. The performance is part of Season 38 of ACL Live, a series of live concerts broadcast on public television as part of Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas.

The poster is inspired by the beauty shops and hair salons of the era in which Mavis grew up and rose to fame. It's a 3-color 18"x24" screen print with an edition of 175.

A limited number of prints will be available in our online store on June 28, the day after the broadcast. Check out our full blog post here.