Library Art Print

You may have first heard the very talented musician Ernest Greene, aka "Washed Out,” from the opening credits of the hit television series Portlandia. We used the same song as the background music for our Portlandia poster process video. Naturally, as the universe works, we were asked to create a poster for Washed Out’s recent show in Atlanta Georgia.
We made two 18″x24″ three color screen prints. The first is the show poster which has an edition of 75. The second is an art print version of the poster entitled “Library” which has an edition of 200. Both prints are available now in our online store.
Check out our blog post for more info and pics