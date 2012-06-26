Jonathan Suh

Monogram iOS icon

Monogram iOS icon ios iphone ipad icon monogram js dark ipod touch
My first shot!! Excited to be a player on Dribbble. This is personal monogram showcased as an iOS icon. Got some texture going on, but may be a bit difficult to see. Thanks again to Matt Smith for my invite.

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
