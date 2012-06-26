Jason Mayo

Flat with lots of space

Jason Mayo
Jason Mayo
  • Save
Flat with lots of space ui crm table projects ux project ecommerce website data
Download color palette

Projects page for "Shape CRM" - A tool to manage clients, projects & problems with projects. More to come soon...

I love using flat colour, with lot's of space!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Jason Mayo
Jason Mayo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jason Mayo

View profile
    • Like