Alex R. Taylor

Thanks (progress)

Alex R. Taylor
Alex R. Taylor
Hire Me
  • Save
Thanks (progress) ribbon type lettering hand thanks card thank you wood grain
Download color palette

Working on a Thank You card to give to the various wonderful people who have recently helped me both educationally and professionally

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Alex R. Taylor
Alex R. Taylor
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alex R. Taylor

View profile
    • Like