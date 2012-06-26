Simon Godbout

League Of Legends - Duel Spectate

League Of Legends - Duel Spectate
Posting some unusual work here, one of my friend is streaming some League of Legends match so I thought I'd give him a hand by doing some UI work ^.^'

Here I'm using some part of the actual game UI and trying to put things together.

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
