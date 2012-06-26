I'm very excited to announce that I'm joining Netflix Mobile Design team and will be relocating to the Bay Area next month.

I owe everything to the AppStack Family, and am blessed to be able to stay on as a Design Consultant. I thank Steve Espinosa (Head Honcho), and the amazing product team ( @JedBridges, @kevinthompson, @roothewhirl, @dyln_hdsn, @bryanZavestoski ) from the depths of my heart. You all have truly taught me so much and I will miss the hell out of you manly men.

Much Love! Cheers!