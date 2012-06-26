danijanev

I'm AD

danijanev
danijanev
Hire Me
  • Save
I'm AD tee shirt ad advanced creation typography
Download color palette

I'm AD, you're AD...we are all walking ads in this consumerism world! Instead of being creation of ads world, be just advanced, more advanced than others. Stay cool, hope you like it ^_^

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
danijanev
danijanev
•freelance designer •handlettering •typography •logos⤵
Hire Me

More by danijanev

View profile
    • Like