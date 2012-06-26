Gilles Maes

Webstack

Gilles Maes
Gilles Maes
  • Save
Webstack red stalk webstack dribbble
Download color palette

Oh how meta! New project. Dribbble listed, but will include Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, Last.fm, ... whatever you want. Just using Dribbble now because of easy & no-OAuth API. This is a live CSS3 version, no Photoshop and no images were harmed.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Gilles Maes
Gilles Maes

More by Gilles Maes

View profile
    • Like