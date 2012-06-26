Matt Dammer

Car Illustration
I'm currently working on a series of car illustrations for consumerreports.org using Illustrator. They're using them for car category selectors when researching specific vehicles. The illustrations will be very small on the site, so I'm trying to find a balance between adding detail without being too simplified.

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
