Evan Walsh

Logo style guide

Evan Walsh
Evan Walsh
  • Save
Logo style guide logo knockout blue typography vector style guide dark blue pantone 306 pantone 433c top secret
Download color palette

My radio silence is now broken with this: me working on a site's identity!

Sorry, it's top secret for now; I can't even reveal the name yet.

Evan Walsh
Evan Walsh

More by Evan Walsh

View profile
    • Like