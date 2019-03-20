Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matt Cook

Tamarack Lodge | Hiking Gif

Matt Cook
Matt Cook
Hire Me
  • Save
Tamarack Lodge | Hiking Gif tree pun pun recreational dog illustration motion designer motion motion graphics animation sketch minimal tree hiking hiker dog hiker simple gif tamarack lodge looping gif gif
Download color palette

In theme with the spring equinox, here's a hiking gif for the Tamarack Lodge in Ketchum, ID. The woodsy hotel offers a great indoor-outdoor lifestyle for guests, so naturally, a punny hiking gif was born. (And everybody loves dogs!)

This is part of a series, so stay tuned for more!

Matt Cook
Matt Cook
Hi, it's great to meet you! 🌴
Hire Me

More by Matt Cook

View profile
    • Like