Keepit Clean - Screen Cleaner

Keepit Clean - Screen Cleaner
This is a product I designed nearly 4 years ago and is sold worldwide through Apple Stores (as Keepit Clean) and through Major TV, Hi-Fi and Electrical stores around the world under the ThisCleans brand.
Just managed to get good results out of SolidWorks 2012's render package so thought i'd post.

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
