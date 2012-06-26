Stanislav Stanovov

Arab

Stanislav Stanovov
Stanislav Stanovov
  • Save
Arab logo lettering wordmark natural cosmetics perfetto calligraphy
Download color palette

Logo for natural cosmetics. Make in perfetto-ads.ru

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Stanislav Stanovov
Stanislav Stanovov

More by Stanislav Stanovov

View profile
    • Like