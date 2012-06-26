Alexandr Balyberdin

Camera Filters icon ios iphone ipad camera filters web app
Finished version icon for my application Camera Filters!
Coming soon in Apple App Store!
Check app site: http://alexandr-balyberdin.com/camera-filters/

p.s. reload Camera FIlters site and see on another background ;)

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
