Project commenting & feedback

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Feedback within a team is important and we’re looking into ways of improving it. Team members get a quick view of the activity on a specific project’s preview - making it easier to leave comments, make changes, reach the end goal and hopefully improve overall work flow. Let us know what you think, or any suggestions you may have!
—
Get the Over App for FREE: iOS | Android
Follow the Over Design Team https://dribbble.com/Over