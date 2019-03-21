Aqeela Valley

Project commenting & feedback team chat ios minimal commenting flow princple feed projects ui ux user ui feedback comments
Feedback within a team is important and we’re looking into ways of improving it. Team members get a quick view of the activity on a specific project’s preview - making it easier to leave comments, make changes, reach the end goal and hopefully improve overall work flow. Let us know what you think, or any suggestions you may have!


