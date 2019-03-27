Phoenix Mobile Festival Brand

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Phoenix Mobile Festival is the biggest Mobile and Emerging Tech conference in Phoenix for Mobile Enthusiasts, Developers, Designers and Entrepreneurs. The goal is to bring all of these professionals together to share the current state and their visions for the future direction of mobility.
We worked closely with the amazing PHX Mobi team to give them a new identity and a digital presence. We designed the brand and website and developed the art direction.