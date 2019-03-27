Hugo França

Phoenix Mobile Festival Brand

Phoenix Mobile Festival Brand logotype art art direction phxmobi brand logo phoenix logo phoenix
Phoenix Mobile Festival is the biggest Mobile and Emerging Tech conference in Phoenix for Mobile Enthusiasts, Developers, Designers and Entrepreneurs. The goal is to bring all of these professionals together to share the current state and their visions for the future direction of mobility.

We worked closely with the amazing PHX Mobi team to give them a new identity and a digital presence. We designed the brand and website and developed the art direction.

Posted on Mar 27, 2019
