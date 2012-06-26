Peter Komierowski

Snowboard Graphic

Snowboard Graphic illustration
My first shot! A bunch of forest animals jumping out of a typical space hole in a tree. The concept for this is to mirror the image vertically on the snowboard for a sort of playing card look.

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
