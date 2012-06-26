Simon Gustavsson

New Portfolio!

Just launched my new portfolio at lookatsimon.com. Tell me what you think!
I also redid my blog, so check that out as well :)

[Edit] Oh and here's the .psd for the mini browser if you'd like: http://cl.ly/HfyL

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
