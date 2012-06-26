Roland Mariacher

hospital animations

hospital animations motion graphics dnb hospital records vj live visuals 3d
I'm currently working on fresh motion graphics for live usage at the Hospital Records label night at Urban Art Forms Festival 2012 in Graz/Austria. Just love the visual concepts of destruction/reconstruction and think they'll fit quite well to deep 'n heavy DNB.

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
