Andy Montgomery

Multiselect Concept (wireframe)

Andy Montgomery
Andy Montgomery
  • Save
Multiselect Concept (wireframe) multiselect wireframe
Download color palette

Alternative multiselect concept. As items are selected, they snap to top of selector box and remaining options scroll under. Entire box can grow vertically if necessary based on number of selections.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Andy Montgomery
Andy Montgomery

More by Andy Montgomery

View profile
    • Like