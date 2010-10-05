Michael Spitz

Recipe Bot : V2

Still trying to get the "input food / output recipe" concept nailed down...

This is probably more a basic style shift than anything else, but I'd be more than happy to hear any thoughts/suggestions you guys might have :)

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
