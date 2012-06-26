Kat Flint

Coney Island5

Kat Flint
Kat Flint
  • Save
Coney Island5 illustration pen hand-drawn typography watercolour
Download color palette

Hand-drawn interior for the invite - borrowing lots of typography from Coney Island's many food stalls and rides

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Kat Flint
Kat Flint

More by Kat Flint

View profile
    • Like