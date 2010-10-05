🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Trying a vertical nav here. The two inputs are quite difficult to accommodate in a horizontal nav. Consider search altogether or relegating it to the Settings • Logout list, but I don't think that makes much spacial sense.
Really feel like I'm hitting a dead-end on this. Ideas or feedback on this approach?