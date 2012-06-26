Nozzman

wip - 3D sucks

Nozzman
Nozzman
Hire Me
  • Save
wip - 3D sucks 3d aliens cinema
Download color palette

In progress. Did this one in Illustrator, but not sure how to finish it in Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Nozzman
Nozzman
Drawing stuff for finances and fun since 2002
Hire Me

More by Nozzman

View profile
    • Like