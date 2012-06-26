Anthony Dines

Something bigger, something brighter

Officially starting work on a really exciting rethinking of the mobile music player experience as a side project. Super quick wireframes sketched out for prototyping purposes. Make em' quick and make em' dirty. Have some really big ideas that will be going into this app, so I am beyond excited to finally crack ground on this.

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
