Erica Sirotich

Mermaid Lines

Erica Sirotich
Erica Sirotich
  • Save
Mermaid Lines mermaid illustration drawing line work character cute childrens illustration penguin
Download color palette

Line work for a new mermaid/nautical-themed print for Cuddlefish Press.

I'm trying to add more (human) child characters to my portfolio to make it more appropriate for the children's picture book & educational toy & game markets. Here's a quick little blog post about that, including a slightly larger thumbnail of this piece.

Erica Sirotich
Erica Sirotich

More by Erica Sirotich

View profile
    • Like