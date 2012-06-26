celine keller

Happy Birthday Bear

Happy Birthday Bear bear birthday clouds postcard vector present
I am working on a happy birthday postcard. Happy about recommendations. Looking at the bear right now I realize I lost the highlight on his nose somewhere :)

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
