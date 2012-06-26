Communication Agency

Event Managment

Communication Agency
Communication Agency
  • Save
Event Managment flying logo butterly woman body e m logo design branding brand symbol communication agency pavel surovy logo designer design model models crown fly
Download color palette

WIP logo for Event Managment group which delivery nice models and girls on Events. Letter E and M incorporated in butterfly which is woman body.

Communication Agency
Communication Agency

More by Communication Agency

View profile
    • Like