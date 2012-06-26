Ryan Miller

Film Riot Logo film riot branding logo identity revision3 design film
This one's an oldie. Custom type done for Film Riot, a web show on Revision3. They went with a different colorway and texture, but I always liked this one best.

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
